Police investigating county lines network between Wigan and Liverpool carry out early-morning raids

At 6am on Tuesday, officers from Wigan’s Challenger Organised Crime Team and Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa team executed warrants as part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs by an organised crime group operating a county line between Liverpool and Wigan.

A county line is the advertisement of drugs via a mobile phone, with the drugs then moved by dealers from one area to another.

Police raided three houses this morning

The operation identified one of the properties may have been subject to cuckooing, which is where the groups exploit vulnerable people, using their house as a drugs den.

A search of three houses – on Alder Avenue in Worsley Hall, Victoria Road in Formby and Mount Road in Kirkby – uncovered cannabis plants, mobile phones and approximately £2,000.

A 44-year-old man from Wigan, 32-year-old man from Formby and 35-year-old man from Kirkby were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They were taken to a police station in Merseyside and remain in custody.

Doors were knocked down as police raided three properties

Det Supt Simon Hurst, who is leading Wigan’s Challenger Organised Crime Team, said: “This morning we’ve taken further action to tackle the criminal gangs operating across Wigan and Merseyside. As well as making a number of arrests and seizing drugs, we’ve been able to collect valuable intelligence and safeguard a vulnerable person from further exploitation.

“Criminals don’t operate to borders and neither should we. By working with colleagues in neighbouring forces and a number of local authorities, we can combine intelligence and skills to protect the community and prevent further criminality.”

Det Sgt Peter Sloan, from Merseyside Police, said: “Merseyside’s Operation Toxic, as part of Project Medusa, continues to work closely with forces and other agencies to shut county lines down.

“Today’s operation with GMP shows that we will relentlessly target those crime groups who cowardly exploit vulnerable people in our communities. Our work to remove these people from our streets and bring them to justice will continue on a daily basis and I would ask anyone who has information about this kind of activity to come forward so action can be taken.”

Three people were arrested

