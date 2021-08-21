Police investigating Post Office armed robbery
Police are investigating an armed robbery which took place at a Wigan Post Office.
Officers were called to the shop on City Road, Pemberton, at around 11.40am on Saturday morning after a man had entered the premises and threatened the staff with a firearm.
He subsequently fled the scene on foot empty handed, and it is believed he headed down a nearby alleyway in the direction of Selkirk Grove.
Detective Inspector Philip Housley of GMP's Wigan district, said: "Thankfully no one sustained any injuries during the ordeal but staff were understandably left incredibly shaken and upset.
"We've launched a full investigation to piece together the full circumstances and we're releasing an image of a man who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
“This incident occurred during the middle of the day so we're appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or saw anyone behaving suspiciously nearby to come forward and speak with police. "
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7094 or 101 quoting incident 1461 of 21/08/21. Details can also be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.