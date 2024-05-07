Police investigating theft of 'high value' electrical items from garden shed issue crime prevention advice
Police are urging people to keep their garden sheds secured as they investigate a burglary in Leigh.
They say “high value" electrical items were stolen from a garden shed in the Nel Pan Lane area of Leigh.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “Please make sure that all garden storage sheds and containers are secured, and all windows and doors are locked. If possible, consider installing additional crime preventative measures, including security lightning and CCTV.”