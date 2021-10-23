Police are investigating a series of shopliftings at a Wigan retail park.

A series of shopliftings have taken place a Robin Park

Staff at a number of Robin Park shops have reported being abused and assaulted while on shift, which led to a relief neighbourhood team being brought in for protection.

Offences include, stolen items amounting to over £700 from Superdrug and Boots, and over £100 from Asda and TK Maxx.

Police said: “These shoplifters have committed multiple daily offences, and have been working together to steal items from the stores. On several occasions they have used violence and have been verbally abusive towards staff.

“Staff at Robin Park do not deserve to be abused and assaulted when at work, and store prices could rise if goods are continued to be stolen.”

Two men were arrested in connection to the offences at Robin Park.

Josh Andrusjak and Josh Hughes have both been charged with shoplifting.

Neither of the men have a fixed address.

Police are continuing to investigate the cases of shoplifting at Robin Park.