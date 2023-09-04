Officers were called to the incident at Fresco’s on Railway Road in Leigh at around 3.20am on July 28.

The till and its contents were stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a CCTV of a man they would like to speak to

A post by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers would like to speak to this man as he holds important information about the incident.

"He is believed to live in the local area.”

Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting crime number: CRI/06LL/0023582/23.