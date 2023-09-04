News you can trust since 1853
Police issue CCTV appeal following burglary at Wigan borough takeaway

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary at a Wigan borough takeaway.
By Sian Jones
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST

Officers were called to the incident at Fresco’s on Railway Road in Leigh at around 3.20am on July 28.

The till and its contents were stolen.

Police have issued a CCTV of a man they would like to speak to
A post by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers would like to speak to this man as he holds important information about the incident.

"He is believed to live in the local area.”

Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting crime number: CRI/06LL/0023582/23.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.