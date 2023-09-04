Police issue CCTV appeal following burglary at Wigan borough takeaway
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary at a Wigan borough takeaway.
By Sian Jones
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Officers were called to the incident at Fresco’s on Railway Road in Leigh at around 3.20am on July 28.
The till and its contents were stolen.
A post by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers would like to speak to this man as he holds important information about the incident.
"He is believed to live in the local area.”