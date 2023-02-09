Officers were called to the Thai Kitchen on Wigan Road in Bryn shortly after midnight on January 12.

It is not know if anything was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who knows the man pictured should contact police

Two suspects were caught on camera and one’s face is clearly visible.

A social media post on GMP Wigan West said: “If you know the male in the image then we are very keen on speaking with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101 quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0002106/23.

You can also report it on the GMP website.

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with a restaurant burglary