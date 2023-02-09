Police issue CCTV appeal following burglary at Wigan restaurant
Police have released CCTV images of a man ransacking a Wigan restaurant.
Officers were called to the Thai Kitchen on Wigan Road in Bryn shortly after midnight on January 12.
It is not know if anything was taken.
Two suspects were caught on camera and one’s face is clearly visible.
A social media post on GMP Wigan West said: “If you know the male in the image then we are very keen on speaking with him.”
Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101 quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0002106/23.