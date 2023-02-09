News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police issue CCTV appeal following burglary at Wigan restaurant

Police have released CCTV images of a man ransacking a Wigan restaurant.

By Sian Jones
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:55am

Officers were called to the Thai Kitchen on Wigan Road in Bryn shortly after midnight on January 12.

It is not know if anything was taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mum of Wigan murder victim Christopher Hughes tells court how she is caring for ...
Anyone who knows the man pictured should contact police
Most Popular

Two suspects were caught on camera and one’s face is clearly visible.

A social media post on GMP Wigan West said: “If you know the male in the image then we are very keen on speaking with him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101 quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0002106/23.

You can also report it on the GMP website.

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with a restaurant burglary

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.