Police issue home security warning for Wigan residents after thieves break into shed

They reported that the brackets/hinges were removed from a shed in Ince, allowing the burglars to get inside.

Residents across the borough are now being advised to check their own property in a bid to prevent further break-ins.

Police are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Please make sure all doors and windows are left secure and shed door hinges and locks are fitted in a way that can't be removed from the outside, eg through bolts, rivets etc.

"Please make sure to report any suspicious activity in your area to the police and consider extra security measures on your address and outbuildings.”