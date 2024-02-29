News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police issue home security warning for Wigan residents after thieves break into shed

Police are urging people to check their homes and outbuildings are secure after thieves broke into a shed in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They reported that the brackets/hinges were removed from a shed in Ince, allowing the burglars to get inside.

Residents across the borough are now being advised to check their own property in a bid to prevent further break-ins.

Read More
Wigan borough man charged with exposing himself appears in court
Police are encouraging people to report any suspicious activityPolice are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity
Police are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Please make sure all doors and windows are left secure and shed door hinges and locks are fitted in a way that can't be removed from the outside, eg through bolts, rivets etc.

"Please make sure to report any suspicious activity in your area to the police and consider extra security measures on your address and outbuildings.”

Any concerns can be reported to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.