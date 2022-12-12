The phone in question was offered for sale on Facebook Messenger, with contact being made with the seller on Saturday October 29.

The phone had been reported stolen at around 2pm on September 19, a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said on social media.

Do you recognise this man? Wigan police say he may have information about the theft of an iPhone during a Wigan burglary

Officers say that the man whose image has been issued could have important information regarding the theft.

Anyone with any information should contact Wigan police on 0161 856 7124 quoting CRI/06LL/0033763/22 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

