Police issue picture of a man they want to quiz over the theft of an iPhone in a Wigan burglary

Wigan police have published a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary during which an iPhone was stolen.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:38am

The phone in question was offered for sale on Facebook Messenger, with contact being made with the seller on Saturday October 29.

The phone had been reported stolen at around 2pm on September 19, a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said on social media.

Do you recognise this man? Wigan police say he may have information about the theft of an iPhone during a Wigan burglary
Officers say that the man whose image has been issued could have important information regarding the theft.

Anyone with any information should contact Wigan police on 0161 856 7124 quoting CRI/06LL/0033763/22 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

The spokesperson added: “We would also like to remind the public regarding safety measures when placing and buying items for sale on social media.”