Police issue public appeal for wanted man who could be in Wigan borough
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who they believe could be in the borough.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Samsun Aluko is wanted by Greater Manchester Police in connection with a series of assaults in June and August this year.
The 34-year-old has links to Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Aluko is asked to contact police on 0161 8569043.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.