Police issue public appeal to help find wanted man with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to trace a man with links to Wigan who is on the run from justice.
By Matt Pennington
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST
Craig Costello is wanted for outstanding offences.
The 40-year-old is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester and anybody with information regarding Costello’s whereabouts is urged to call 0161 856 3508 or contact @CrimestoppersUK