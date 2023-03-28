Police issue public appeal to trace wanted Wigan man
Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST
Felix Doran is wanted in connection with a section 18 assault and failure to appear at Bolton Crown Court.
Doran is known to have links to the Bolton and Southport.
Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 63622.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.