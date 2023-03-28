News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Police issue public appeal to trace wanted Wigan man

Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST

Felix Doran is wanted in connection with a section 18 assault and failure to appear at Bolton Crown Court.

Doran is known to have links to the Bolton and Southport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan police make 13 arrests in an operation tackling street violence
Felix Doran is wanted in connection with a section 18 assault and failure to appear at Bolton Crown Court
Felix Doran is wanted in connection with a section 18 assault and failure to appear at Bolton Crown Court
Felix Doran is wanted in connection with a section 18 assault and failure to appear at Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 63622.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.