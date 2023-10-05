Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers say there have been a number of “lock snap burglaries” in recent days in which offenders break the barrel of door locks to gain entry.

There has been an increase in this type of crime in several parts of Greater Manchester this year but in the Wigan case, the raids then lead to the stealing of top-of-the-range vehicles.

Police are keen to give out prevention advice to assist members of the public in learning how they can protect themselves and their property from this type of offence.

Supt Chris Foster who leads Operation Castle, GMP’s force wide burglary operation, said: "We need the public to be aware of their personal safety and the security of their property.

“We remain focused and vigilant in the fight against burglary, and our dedicated proactive teams across districts in Greater Manchester continue to prevent and reduce this type of crime.

"Whilst we are seeing an overall reduction in the volume of burglaries committed in Greater Manchester over the last two years, it is imperative we continue to spread prevention advice to reduce these numbers even further.”

In order for residents to boost security as best they can, follow GMP’s top tips to protect your home from lock snap burglaries:

You can add additional locks to existing patio and French doors for extra security.

Look to upgrade your euro cylinder locks to an anti-snap cylinder lock with a three-start rating under TS 007 or an anti-snap cylinder which has a solid secure diamond standard.

Consider improving door handles and replace them with two-star rated handles conforming to TS 007.

Use a reputable lock replacement company preferably with a Master Locksmiths Association accreditation (www.locksmiths.co.uk)

Fitting cheap sash jammers to your doors have also been proven to prevent burglaries. (Please check this won’t invalidate any warranty on existing doors before fitting).

For more crime prevention advice: www.gmp.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101.

Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via, the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.

In an emergency, always dial 999.