They say the rise in house burglaries and car thefts in the Atherton area has at least been partly helped by owners leaving their property unlocked.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Thieves will walk along streets looking for any opportunity to steal.

Police are urging residents to make sure their homes and vehicles are locked

"To assist in this endeavour they will try door handles and check vehicles for visible valuable property.

"I know the advice sounds obvious but doors are being left unlocked and personal property is being stolen.

When using a remote control to secure your vehicle please keep the habit of trying the door handle before you walk away.

"Sometimes a simple check of car and house doors can frustrate the nefarious efforts of the thieving community.”