Police issue security appeal after a spike in house and car break-ins

Police are urging residents of a Wigan borough community to be safety-conscious after a rise in opportunist thefts from homes and vehicles.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:12 BST

They say the rise in house burglaries and car thefts in the Atherton area has at least been partly helped by owners leaving their property unlocked.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Thieves will walk along streets looking for any opportunity to steal.

Police are urging residents to make sure their homes and vehicles are lockedPolice are urging residents to make sure their homes and vehicles are locked
"To assist in this endeavour they will try door handles and check vehicles for visible valuable property.

"I know the advice sounds obvious but doors are being left unlocked and personal property is being stolen.

When using a remote control to secure your vehicle please keep the habit of trying the door handle before you walk away.

"Sometimes a simple check of car and house doors can frustrate the nefarious efforts of the thieving community.”

To report a crime in progress ring 999; to report the aftermath of an offence ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.