Police launch appeal for wanted man
Police are hunting a wanted man who has links to Wigan.
Officers wish to speak to Ryan Holden who was released from prison in December 2023 and is believed to be in the Bury area.
But he is also known to have links to Radcliffe, Salford and Wigan.
Anyone with information regarding Holden’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 8079 or 9594. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.