Police launch investigation after cannabis farm found

Police have launched an investigation after a cannabis farm was found in the borough.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) carried out a drugs warrant at an address on Bolton Old Road in Atherton on Friday November 1.

Other news: Prison worker's career ruined having driven 24 hours after having cannabis joint



They discovered a number of cannabis plants being grown and seized them.

The equipment being used was also dismantled.

No-one was in the property at the time of the police raid so officers have now launched a hunt for those responsible.

Anyone with information about the cannabis farm can contact police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.