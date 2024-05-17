Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racing motorists on a Wigan bypass and retail park have sparked a fresh weekend crackdown by police.

They say that they have launched a “large scale policing operation” after a dispersal notice was authorised by a Wigan Neighbourhood Police Team senior officer.

A post on social media by GMP Wigan West read: “Like previous weekends, this has been implemented following weeks of anti-social behaviour by individuals who are intent on driving recklessly and using the roads and car parks of Wigan like a race track.

The A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green has been a magnet for racers since it opened

“Section 59 warnings are clearly in place in all areas and as such, no further warning is required.

"Offending vehicles will be seized on the spot.

"Further to that, offending drivers will be prosecuted and insurance companies notified of their behaviour.

“Both specialist resources and the Neighbourhood Police Team will be in the areas below to implement these powers, as well as to offer reassurance to the law abiding road users.

One of the hotspot areas for 'boy racers' is Robin retail park

Maps published by the police show that Robin Park retail park will be one focal point and also the A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green which has been a magnet for “boy racers” ever since it opened.

Section 59 warnings refer to powers under the 2002 Police Reform Act and are issued by the police to motorists driving dangerously and irresponsibly on the public highway or other land, such as by speeding or performing manoeuvres such as handbrake turns.