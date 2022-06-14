Operation Falcon aims to identify those involved in money laundering and disrupt wider criminal activity.

The force’s economic and cyber crime section has increased its asset recovery team and brought in a new money laundering unit.

They will work together, with other agencies, to recover ill-gotten gains from organised crime groups and prosecute those involved.

Police are cracking down on money laundering and organised crime

The team has already been granted a forfeiture order at Tameside Magistrates’ Court for more than £200,000, which was seized as part of the operation.

The money will be sent to the Home Office, with 50 per cent returned to GMP for policing projects and to support charities and community initiatives.

Det Chief Insp Joe Harrop said: “Op Falcon is our dedicated focus to deal with cash-based money laundering, which costs the UK economy billions of pounds. It is this illicit cash which often serves as the motivator for organised crime.

“Our teams involved in Op Falcon will continue to work together to hunt for, recover and keep criminal assets in order for this to be reinvested into our community.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure Greater Manchester is not a safe haven for illicit funds, whether they be from drug trafficking, fraud, the sale of counterfeit goods or the supply of illegal prescription medication.

“No matter how hard attempts are made to hide the money through front businesses, we will find it, forfeit it, and reinvest it back into the community of Greater Manchester.”