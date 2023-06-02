The service, designed with support from national victims’ charities, governmental specialists and policing experts, provides the first online reporting service specifically designed for spiking and spiking-related offences.

Spiking has received much public and media scrutiny following a significant increase in the reports of needle spiking in late 2021.

A GMP spokesperson said: “It is a crime that can take many forms, from inserting drugs into drinks, in attempting to deliver drugs via needles and even through contaminated vapes.

“More commonly, it is through plying an individual with more alcohol than they asked for, or alcohol in a non-alcoholic drink.

“All of these are carried out in a manner designed to bypass the victim’s consent or knowledge.”