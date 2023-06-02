News you can trust since 1853
Police launch new service for victims to report drink spiking

Victims of spiking in Wigan can now report these incidents directly online thanks to a new service on Greater Manchester Police’s website.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

The service, designed with support from national victims’ charities, governmental specialists and policing experts, provides the first online reporting service specifically designed for spiking and spiking-related offences.

Spiking has received much public and media scrutiny following a significant increase in the reports of needle spiking in late 2021.

Spiking has received much public and media scrutiny following a significant increase in the reports of needle spiking in late 2021.
A GMP spokesperson said: “It is a crime that can take many forms, from inserting drugs into drinks, in attempting to deliver drugs via needles and even through contaminated vapes.

“More commonly, it is through plying an individual with more alcohol than they asked for, or alcohol in a non-alcoholic drink.

“All of these are carried out in a manner designed to bypass the victim’s consent or knowledge.”

Click on the GMP website to see the new service and familiarise yourself with it.