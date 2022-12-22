Police looking for man with links to Wigan borough wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted on recall to prison who could be in Wigan borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
They have shared this photograph of Lee Alan Nevitt, 44, on social media in a bid to trace him.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team said he has links to the Leigh and Atherton areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9189 or 3622.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.