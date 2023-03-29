Police make a total of 13 arrests during a day-long crackdown on domestic violence

Warrants were executed and arrests carried out at locations around the borough. Domestic Abuse Protection Notice checks were made (one of which resulted in an arrest) along with two bail checks.

During the day, Wigan's officers also heard from the father of Hindley 19-year-old Carly Fairhurst who shared his family's story about losing their daughter in a domestic homicide back in 2006.

Wigan has one of the highest levels of reported domestic abuse in the North West

Trevor, who with his wife Sheila has given innumerable talks about their tragic experiences over the years, said: “I was delighted to be welcomed to the police station by Chief Supt Emily Higham to give a talk.

"The response was a positive one. It must be hard for officers attending so many domestic incidents over months and years to keep sight of the individual situations and dangers.”

The day also resulted in a number of positive results with partner agencies across Wigan which resulted in the Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Service speaking to 49 victims face-to-face and over the phone.

Wigan's independent domestic violence advisors (IDVAs) made 54 successful contacts with victims and will continue to be supported by GMP and the local authorities support services.

Trevor Fairhurst (centre) with Chief Supt Emily Higham and Wigan police personnel

A GMP Wigan West spokesperson said: “If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to GMP now and we will take action. You are not alone and we will support you.

“You can report to GMP by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.