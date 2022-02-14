The pair, said to be in their 30s, were arrested after police were called to an incident at premises on Old Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at 3.45pm on Monday January 17.

It was alleged that a teenager had been seriously sexually assaulted.

Specially trained police officers have since been with the youngster and her family.

Investigations are continuing into the January 17 incident on Old Road

After questioning last month, both men were released on bail until February 14.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that one of the men has been released under investigation.

The other has been further bailed with conditions until April 14 as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.