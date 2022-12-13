Police officer sacked after being found hiding in wardrobe as colleagues raided house
A police officer found hiding in a wardrobe as a search warrant was executed at a house has been dismissed.
PC Elaine Taylor was discovered in the wardrobe on January 8, 2020, at the same address as someone who was wanted by police.
An investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and she faced allegations relating to discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.
The matter was found proven at the level of gross misconduct and she was dismissed without notice.
PC Taylor had served with GMP’s Bolton division.
Det Sgt Tony Dixon, from the force’s professional standards branch, said: "We hold all of our police officers and staff to the highest standard, and unfortunately, PC Taylor fell below those standards.
"We remain committed to addressing any misconduct of any kind, at any rank, and will take swift and robust action to ensure we maintain the confidence of the public we serve."