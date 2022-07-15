Police officers recognised for their bravery after rescuing man from house fire

PCs Simon Wheeler and Paul Rogers-Thomas attended the National Police Bravery Awards in London last night, after being nominated for their heroic actions.

The officers, who are members of Lancashire Constabulary, were called to a house fire in Skelmersdale in the early hours of April 4, 2021, where a man was inside a ground-floor flat with smoke seen coming from it.

Given the danger to the homeowner and ignoring his own safety, PC Wheeler took off his body armour and forced his way into the flat through a small window.

He found a chip pan well alight on a lit stove, so he removed the pan, put out the fire and turned off the cooker.

PC Wheeler then opened the front door and, having taken a breath, re-entered the property with PC Roger-Thomas to search for the man.

They found him sleeping in the living room, so the officers pulled him to safety, before going back inside to check no-one else was there.

They attended last night’s event with Chief Con Chris Rowley and Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

The regional award for police bravery was given to Greater Manchester Police, recognising three officers who chased and apprehended a man who was carrying a firearm.

Chief Con Rowley said: “Greater Manchester Police were successful in being awarded the regional prize for their heroic actions and we must say well done to them.