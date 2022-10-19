Police on the scent of fake perfume sellers in Wigan town centre issue a con warning
Police have issued a warning to Wigan Christmas shoppers about the dangers of buying fake perfume from illegal sellers.
It came after officers seized a consignment of counterfeit scent from an unlicensed trader on the town centre’s streets, some of which were being sold for extortionate amounts of money.
One was priced at an eye-watering £275 – far more than it would have cost in any shop, even if the fluid inside the bottle turns out to be real.
Most Popular
It was a rip-off of a Tom Ford scent which notoriously has an expletive in its name.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “In the run-up to Christmas, please be mindful of purchasing potentially fake goods from illegal street sellers.
“We have seized the pictured goods from a male earlier today (October 19).
“When the price is labelled at £275 a bottle, then it's not 'fabulous' if they are not the genuine article.