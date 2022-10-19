It came after officers seized a consignment of counterfeit scent from an unlicensed trader on the town centre’s streets, some of which were being sold for extortionate amounts of money.

One was priced at an eye-watering £275 – far more than it would have cost in any shop, even if the fluid inside the bottle turns out to be real.

Some of the seized boxes of perfume

It was a rip-off of a Tom Ford scent which notoriously has an expletive in its name.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “In the run-up to Christmas, please be mindful of purchasing potentially fake goods from illegal street sellers.

“We have seized the pictured goods from a male earlier today (October 19).

“When the price is labelled at £275 a bottle, then it's not 'fabulous' if they are not the genuine article.

Police pointing out that the perfume is not a bargain anyone's language

"You have no idea what you are purchasing, or whether it meets safety guidelines.

“We are no experts, but these particular examples don't smell like the recommended price...

“Do not get ripped off...ask for identification. Street sellers should have a valid Pedlars’ Certificate.

“Purchasing fake goods also undermines the established businesses in the town centre.”