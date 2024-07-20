Police operation on public transport network sees arrests made in Wigan and Leigh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Extra police staff were patrolling the transport network on Friday as part of Operation Avro.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “Plain clothes and uniformed officers from GMP transport unit and Leigh neighbourhood policing team working with TfGM staff at Leigh Interchange this afternoon.
"A 30-year-old male arrested for being drunk and disorderly and assault of an emergency worker by plain clothes officers. En route to custody.”
Another post revealed that an “intoxicated” 62-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
There were also police officers in plain clothes and uniform patrolling at Wigan bus station and working with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) staff.
A post on the force’s Facebook page for Wigan west said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on route to custody.”