Police probe as artificial grass, furniture and a TREE are stolen from Wigan gardens

Artificial grass, garden furniture and even a pear tree have been stolen by thieves in a series of unusual incidents.



A police investigation is under way after shocked residents reported the items were taken from their gardens.

One victim, who does not want to be named, was astonished to wake up and find her artificial lawn had vanished overnight from her garden on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley.

Police say the spate of thefts has taken place in the Pemberton and Norley areas.

Wigan Today understands another garden was targeted on Norley Hall Avenue, along with properties on Falkirk Grove in Norley, Ormskirk Road and School Way in Pemberton, and Rosebridge Avenue in Ince.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team said: "We would ask you all to remain extra vigilant if you leave your garden furniture out overnight.

"Should you see anything suspicious or have any details of the incidents, please contact our non-emergency line on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."