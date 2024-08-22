Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital after a “disturbance” at a property in Wigan.

Emergency services were called to Darlington Street East at 8.15pm on Wednesday following reports of the incident.

One man needed hospital treatment for his injuries, which were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances.

A general view of Darlington Street East, Wigan

“Initial enquiries suggests the suspect was known to the victim and we do not believe that there is a risk to the wider public.”

Contrary to reports locally, it is understood the incident did not involve a stabbing.