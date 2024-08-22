Police probe launched as man injured in 'disturbance' at house in Wigan
A man was taken to hospital after a “disturbance” at a property in Wigan.
Emergency services were called to Darlington Street East at 8.15pm on Wednesday following reports of the incident.
One man needed hospital treatment for his injuries, which were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
A police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances.
“Initial enquiries suggests the suspect was known to the victim and we do not believe that there is a risk to the wider public.”
Contrary to reports locally, it is understood the incident did not involve a stabbing.