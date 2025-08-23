A public appeal has been made by Wigan police to trace a local woman wanted for questioning in connection with a number of thefts.

Samantha Worgan, 32, is suspected of several acquisitive crimes in the Leigh area and officers have today issued a picture of her on social media.

They say she has links to both the Wigan and Leigh areas.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101, via the online chat facility or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”