Police publish picture of Leigh theft suspect

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 16:53 BST
A public appeal has been made by Wigan police to trace a local woman wanted for questioning in connection with a number of thefts.

Samantha Worgan, 32, is suspected of several acquisitive crimes in the Leigh area and officers have today issued a picture of her on social media.

They say she has links to both the Wigan and Leigh areas.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101, via the online chat facility or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

