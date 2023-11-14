A car that plunged into a Wigan lake at the weekend still hasn’t been recovered – leading to well-meaning and concerned members of the public ringing 999 thinking it’s a new emergency and lives are in danger.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has reached a point now that the police have had to issue a message on social media reassuring people that the car, which was submerged almost to its roof, does not have anyone inside it.

Wigan Today reported on Saturday November 11 that a vehicle with a 69-year-old woman at the wheel, careered out of control and into the lake at Orrell Water Park that morning, continuing with such velocity that it only came to a stop in the middle, some 30m from shore.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orrell Water Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, who couldn’t swim, managed to get out of the vehicle and climb on top.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and under other circumstances the fire service’s water incident would have been mobilised.

But because it would have had to come all the way from Heywood and the woman was wet and dangerously cold, paramedics said she needed to be brought to land as soon as possible.

So one of the Wigan firefighters donned water PPE and waded and swam out to the car which was 20 to 30m from shore and set up a line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distressed driver was then pulled back to land on the line, wrapped in warm blankets and treated in the back of the ambulance before being taken to Wigan Infirmary for further check-ups.

That was the end of the fire service’s involvement, an officer saying it would be Wigan Council’s responsibility to recover the car.

But the local authority has just issued the following statement: “The responsibility for recovery lies with the car owner through their insurance.

“They have applied for access to arrange for the removal but a date is not set.”

And so on Tuesday afternoon, the vehicle remains in situ and has generated a number of emergency calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the following message has been published on social media by GMP Wigan West: “We have received a number of reports of a vehicle submerged in water at Orrell Water Park, Lodge Road.