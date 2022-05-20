Officers from the Atherton Neighbourhood Team attended an address in the town’s Smith Street on Thursday May 19, after receiving a report of some kind of disturbance or a break-in.

But after getting into the property they found cannabis plants being cultivated both on the first floor and in the loft space of the home .

Cannabis plants found at the property in Smith Street, Atherton

The class B banned plants and equipment used for their cultivation have subsequently been seized for destruction.

No arrests have so far been made.

In keeping with the current Operation Sceptre crackdown on knife crime, a weapons sweep was also conducted in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the incident or cannabis farm is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or https://crowd.in/QMcDo5 quoting log number 2820-170522.

Police conducting an Operation Sceptre knife sweep during the raid on the address in Smith Street, Atherton