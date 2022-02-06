Police raid new Wigan cannabis farm
Police have dismantled a new cannabis farm after a raid on a Wigan block of flats
Equipment was in the process of being installed at the home in Derby House, Scholes, when neighbourhood officers pounced on the morning of Sunday February 6.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: "We executed a warrant at an address in Derby House, Scholes this morning following concerns a cannabis cultivation was being set up.
"Offenders had begun the process of installing venting and lighting, but their plans have now been brought to an end and the set up dismantled.
"Considerable damage was caused to the address in the process.
"In regards to a hole in the wall - the Police are looking into it."
There has been no report of arrests.
Anyone with details about illegal drug activities at Derby House are asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
