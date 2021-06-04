Police raid uncovers large cannabis farm in borough

A large cannabis farm has been uncovered in Leigh after a police raid.

Residents have reported seeing a police presence at a premises in Cook Street this afternoon (June 4).

Pictures show a number of cannabis plants at the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants discovered at a property in Cook Street, Leigh

One eyewitness reported seeing a police van with ten officers and two police cars at the scene.

They said: "Someone had opened a door of the building and found a large number of cannabis plants.

"I was working nearby and people were wondering why it was taking so long for the police to get there.

"But police attended and are still there emptying the place out."

The cannabis farm

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said: "Police were called just before 2:30pm today to reports of suspicious activity at a property on Cook Street, in Leigh.

"Officers are currently at the scene, no arrests have been made, and enquiries are on-going."