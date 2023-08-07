News you can trust since 1853
Police reassure community after arrest following incidents on Wigan canal towpaths

A young man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening women on Wigan’s canal network.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The 26-year-old man was detained for two public order offences on towpaths in the Astley and Aspull areas in June and July respectively.

An investigation is contnuing, however, bail conditions have been imposed on the arrested man prohibiting him from going on any canal towpath and from approaching any lone female.

Police are keen to impress on women that they are taking action on reports of canal towpath incidents in the boroughPolice are keen to impress on women that they are taking action on reports of canal towpath incidents in the borough
Insp Sam Davies, of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “Incidents such as these can leave people, particularly lone women, feeling vulnerable while walking along the canal systems.

“By making an arrest like this, we hope people will start to feel safer in their local areas.

“We want to reassure the public that we have been listening to, and dealing with, their concerns. We also encourage people to report to the police anything further.

“Can I ask that if anyone has further information regarding these incidents, or those of a similar nature, that they contact police through the appropriate channels so their report can be recorded and followed up by an officer?

"Whilst social media is a great tool it is not monitored 24/7 and should not be used to report incidents of concern or criminality."

If you are a victim – or you see something that doesn’t feel right – please report it to enable our officers to act.

You can report any crime to GMP by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.