Police recover "substantial amount of drugs" after Wigan borough stop and search

Two officers detained a 29-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A substances after a “pro-active stop” on Bond Street, Leigh, on Thursday June 23.

A GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley spokesperson said: “Your neighbourhood officers are committed to tacking issues reported by residents, working with our communities and partners to deal with incidents such as these to make Leigh a safer place.”