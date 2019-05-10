Police release CCTV images after pensioner had her purse stolen in a Wigan supermarket

Police investigating the theft of a purse from a pensioner in Wigan have released images of a man they want to speak to.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was in Aldi on Scot Lane at around 12pm on Monday, April 8 when her purse was stolen while she shopped.

Police want to speak to this man

The purse contained a quantity of cash and items of sentimental value.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information in relation to the offence should call police on 0161 856 7067.

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

