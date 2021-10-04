Police release EvoFIT image after woman in her sixties is sexually assaulted by teenaged boy

Around 4pm on Sunday, September 26, a teenage boy exposed himself to a woman and then sexually assaulted her on the pathway between Bamber Bridge football club and Matalan.

The boy, thought to be aged around 16, approached the victim, aged in her 60s, and exposed himself to her. He then made a sexually explicit comment, before touching her inappropriately and making off from the area.

The boy is described as being white, around 6ft tall, slim, with short, fair hair and speaking with a local accent. He was wearing a dark grey zipped jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

The EvoFIT image of the suspect

Following enquiries, officers have issued an EvoFIT image of a teenage boy they want to identify.

Detectives are also keen to speak to a family of four people who were on bikes on the pathway at the time and may have seen something. Following the incident the victim approached another woman - described as being aged in her 50s, white and with long, dark brown hair – to warn her about what had happened.

We would like to hear from the family, the woman, or anybody else in the area who saw the offender or has information about who he may be. From enquiries we know a number of pedestrians were also in the area at the time of the incident.

DC Andrew Causey, of Chorley CID, said: “We are keen to identify the suspect in this investigation as soon as possible.

“We believe someone will know who this male is and I would encourage anyone with further information to come forward.

“This was a shocking incident which has left the victim understandably shaken, and we need to find the person responsible.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who can help with our enquiries. We would also particularly like to hear from the family who were riding bikes in the area at the time, or the lady who was spoken to by the victim.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1138 of September 26.