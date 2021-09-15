Police release image of man involved in serious assault

Police are appealing for information concerning the man in the black shirt

Detectives from Leigh have released a CCTV image of a dark haired man in a black top and light blue jeans whom they say could have vital information about the assault at a nightclub last month.

It is believed to have taken place at around 12.45am on Sunday August 8 at Bar Quaye, which is on the junction of Twist Lane and King Street.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was punched in the head and fell to the dancefloor, before being taken to hospital with a fractured skull.

It is believed the attack was unprovoked, with investigators asking for any witnesses to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone who may know the identity of the pictured man.

Information can be passed to police on 0161 856 7056 quoting incident 3115 of 09/08/2021.