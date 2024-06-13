Police search for dog owner after 'sheep worrying incident' in Wigan
and live on Freeview channel 276
They say a witness was able to film a video of the owner of the dog involved in an incident on Parbold Hill on Friday evening.
They are now appealing for help to find the man, as well as a teenage boy who was with him.
A post on the Facebook page for Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police said: “The dog appears to be a French bulldog, or similar breed, and the owner appears to press his throat to speak.
"The male also had a teenage boy with him at the time of the incident, but we have not shared his photo due to his age.
"If this is you, or you know these people, can you please contact PC Dalby on [email protected]?”
Alternatively, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.