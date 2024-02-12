Police search for man wanted on recall to prison who could be in Wigan or Leigh
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who could be in the borough.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They say 28-year-old Billy Wilson is wanted on recall to prison.
He has links to Wigan, Leigh and Bolton.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 9189 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.