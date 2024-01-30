Police search for six suspects as people left with 'serious injuries' after burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six men wearing balaclavas raided a property on Osborne Grove, in Higher Folds, at around 6.35pm on Monday.

Police said people were badly hurt during the burglary, but did not say how many or reveal what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High-visibility patrols are now being carried out in the area as officers investigate the incident.

A general view of Osborne Grove, Higher Folds

A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “An address and its occupants were subjected to an aggravated burglary whereby serious injuries were sustained by the victims.

"The suspects are unknown and still at large. They are described as six males wearing balaclavas.

"Enquiries are ongoing and hi-visibility patrols are in the area to offer reassurance.”