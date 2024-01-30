Police search for six suspects as people left with 'serious injuries' after burglary
Six men wearing balaclavas raided a property on Osborne Grove, in Higher Folds, at around 6.35pm on Monday.
Police said people were badly hurt during the burglary, but did not say how many or reveal what happened.
High-visibility patrols are now being carried out in the area as officers investigate the incident.
A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “An address and its occupants were subjected to an aggravated burglary whereby serious injuries were sustained by the victims.
"The suspects are unknown and still at large. They are described as six males wearing balaclavas.
"Enquiries are ongoing and hi-visibility patrols are in the area to offer reassurance.”
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.