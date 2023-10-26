Police search for teenager wanted on recall to prison who could be in Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team shared a photograph of Luis Johnson, 19, on social media in a bid to trace him.
They said he has links to Wigan and Liverpool.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622 or 101.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via X, formerly known as Twitter.