Police search for wanted man with links to Wigan

Danny Watling, 32, was released from prison in May, after being jailed for 12 weeks for breaching a restraining order, and he is now wanted on recall to prison.

Police say he comes from Salford and has links to Wigan and Rochdale, while also having relatives in Kent.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police 0161 856 1319 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Danny Watling