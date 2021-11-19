Police search for wanted man with links to Wigan and Leigh
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a fugitive with links to Wigan and Leigh.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:18 am
Mark Winstanley is wanted on a recall to prison after breaching his licence.
He is also believed to have links to Liverpool.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 0161 856 3622.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here