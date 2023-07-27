Police secure closure order for house linked to reports of criminal activity

The order for 10 Myrtle Avenue, Haydock, prevents anyone entering or living in the property and runs until October 24.

Anyone found there could be arrested and face six months in prison and a £5,000 fine.

Police have secured a closure order for 10 Myrtle Avenue, Haydock

Merseyside Police worked with Torus Housing Group and its safer estates team to secure the closure.

Community policing inspector Stacey Pope said: “I welcome the court’s decision to issue this closure order. This address has been linked to criminal activity and it’s caused a lot of concern for residents of the area.