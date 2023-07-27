News you can trust since 1853
Police secure closure order for house linked to reports of criminal activity

A closure order has been issued at a house following reports of criminal activity.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read

The order for 10 Myrtle Avenue, Haydock, prevents anyone entering or living in the property and runs until October 24.

Anyone found there could be arrested and face six months in prison and a £5,000 fine.

Police have secured a closure order for 10 Myrtle Avenue, HaydockPolice have secured a closure order for 10 Myrtle Avenue, Haydock
Merseyside Police worked with Torus Housing Group and its safer estates team to secure the closure.

Community policing inspector Stacey Pope said: “I welcome the court’s decision to issue this closure order. This address has been linked to criminal activity and it’s caused a lot of concern for residents of the area.

“Merseyside Police will always act on any information we receive, so thank you to the community for coming forward to report these incidents as it’s helped us secure this order.“We hope this closure order acts as reassurance to the community that Merseyside Police will not stand by and let residents suffer in their own homes due to the behaviour of others.”