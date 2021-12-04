Police seize drugs, car and cash as man is arrested in Wigan

Officers from Scholes neighbourhood policing team arrested the man on Windleshaw Street, Ince, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

On the Facebook page for Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team, PC Lamb said: "Just because you are a few hundred yards off my patch...don't think you are safe."

Anyone with information about drugs offences in Wigan is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Items seized by the police

