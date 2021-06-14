Police seize large pile of items, including alcohol and trainers, from teenagers at Wigan quarry

East Quarry in Appley Bridge often attracts youths in sunny weather, with many attracted to the cooling water despite the safety risks.

But amid concerns about the numbers gathering there, Lancashire Police imposed a dispersal order at the weekend as people were "putting themselves at serious risk and causing anti-social behaviour for local residents".

This gave officers the power to tell people to leave the area and confiscate anything they believed could be used to cause anti-social behaviour.

Items seized by the police

The Ormskirk and Rural West Lancashire policing team reported on Sunday that they had issued a "large number" of dispersal notices at the quarry, given "several" parking tickets and searched people for drugs.

They also shared photographs on Facebook of damage to their vehicle and items seized from people at the quarry.

A police sergeant said: "If anyone's teenagers have returned home without their belongings today, this pile is what we have found or seized from people breaching the dispersal notice at Appley Bridge. If you would like to attend Ormskirk Police Station to collect their property, ask for the on-duty neighbourhood supervisor, we will just need proof of ID and a discussion with your child about the damage caused to the police car.

"During today's shift we have issued a large number of dispersal notices, several parking tickets for people parking illegally around the quarry and searched numerous people under the Misuse of Drugs Act."