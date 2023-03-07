And this led to the arrested man’s home being raided and police recovering a “large quantity” of illegal class A and B substances.

It was on Sunday March 5 that officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit were on a plain clothes patrol around the jewel-in-the-crown park, responding to recent reports of drug-dealing there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was suspected to be cocaine was found inside Kinder eggs seized from a man in Wigan's Mesnes Park

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that they witnessed a suspected drug transaction taking place and so stopped and searched a man, recovering two of the chocolate eggs which usually contain small toys – but not on this occasion.

The spokesperson said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn't take too kindly to being stopped and attempted to resist arrest, but didn't succeed.

"Officers recovered two Kinder eggs from the male. There wasn't the usual surprise inside them.

Mesnes Park, Wigan, where the first drugs were seized

"They contained suspected class A cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following his arrest, his house was searched and a large quantity of cannabis and cocaine were recovered from the address.

"I suggest in future that the Kinder eggs are used as intended otherwise you might spend a night with us and look at a lengthy prison sentence.”