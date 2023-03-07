Police seize large quantity of drugs in home raid after a Wigan Kinder egg surprise
A suspected drug peddler was found with Kinder eggs containing cocaine after a bust at Wigan's Mesnes Park.
And this led to the arrested man’s home being raided and police recovering a “large quantity” of illegal class A and B substances.
It was on Sunday March 5 that officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit were on a plain clothes patrol around the jewel-in-the-crown park, responding to recent reports of drug-dealing there.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that they witnessed a suspected drug transaction taking place and so stopped and searched a man, recovering two of the chocolate eggs which usually contain small toys – but not on this occasion.
The spokesperson said:
“He didn't take too kindly to being stopped and attempted to resist arrest, but didn't succeed.
"Officers recovered two Kinder eggs from the male. There wasn't the usual surprise inside them.
"They contained suspected class A cocaine.
"Following his arrest, his house was searched and a large quantity of cannabis and cocaine were recovered from the address.