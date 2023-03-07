News you can trust since 1853
Police seize large quantity of drugs in home raid after a Wigan Kinder egg surprise

A suspected drug peddler was found with Kinder eggs containing cocaine after a bust at Wigan's Mesnes Park.

By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 7:41am

And this led to the arrested man’s home being raided and police recovering a “large quantity” of illegal class A and B substances.

It was on Sunday March 5 that officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit were on a plain clothes patrol around the jewel-in-the-crown park, responding to recent reports of drug-dealing there.

What was suspected to be cocaine was found inside Kinder eggs seized from a man in Wigan's Mesnes Park
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that they witnessed a suspected drug transaction taking place and so stopped and searched a man, recovering two of the chocolate eggs which usually contain small toys – but not on this occasion.

The spokesperson said:

“He didn't take too kindly to being stopped and attempted to resist arrest, but didn't succeed.

"Officers recovered two Kinder eggs from the male. There wasn't the usual surprise inside them.

Mesnes Park, Wigan, where the first drugs were seized
"They contained suspected class A cocaine.

"Following his arrest, his house was searched and a large quantity of cannabis and cocaine were recovered from the address.

"I suggest in future that the Kinder eggs are used as intended otherwise you might spend a night with us and look at a lengthy prison sentence.”

Anyone who suspects drug-dealing in their area are urged to contact police on 101 or the Crimestopper line anonymously on 0800 555111.