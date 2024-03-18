Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Aprilia two-wheeler was confiscated by officers on patrol in the Bamfurlong area.

They were in the neighbourhood on Sunday March 17 after receiving complaints from residents about disruptive and distressing activities in the area, not least those involving motorbikes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aprilia scooter will eventually be returned to its rightful owner

A social media post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Following reports of anti-social driving in the area, the neighbourhood team on patrol today have seized a vehicle in Bamfurlong, which is believed to have been stolen.