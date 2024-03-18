Police seize suspected stolen scooter during crackdown on Wigan's anti-social riders

Police cracking down on anti-social behaviour in a Wigan community have seized what is thought to be stolen scooter.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
The Aprilia two-wheeler was confiscated by officers on patrol in the Bamfurlong area.

They were in the neighbourhood on Sunday March 17 after receiving complaints from residents about disruptive and distressing activities in the area, not least those involving motorbikes.

The Aprilia scooter will eventually be returned to its rightful owner

A social media post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Following reports of anti-social driving in the area, the neighbourhood team on patrol today have seized a vehicle in Bamfurlong, which is believed to have been stolen.

“If you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this to us completely anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555111.”