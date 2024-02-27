Police seize van with false registration plates in Wigan
Wigan police have seized a van after discovering it was showing false registration plates.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s motorcycle unit spotted the vehicle parked on zigzags on Darlington Street East, Wigan.
It turns out that the van had no documentation and was displaying another registration to avoid detection.
It was then seized and the driver was reported.