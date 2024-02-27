News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police seize van with false registration plates in Wigan

Wigan police have seized a van after discovering it was showing false registration plates.
By Sian Jones
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s motorcycle unit spotted the vehicle parked on zigzags on Darlington Street East, Wigan.

It turns out that the van had no documentation and was displaying another registration to avoid detection.

It was then seized and the driver was reported.