Police shut down entire block of flats to combat antisocial behaviour
Wigan borough police have obtained a closure order against an entire block of flats in a bid to tackle crime in the area.
In response to concerns from residents about crime and anti-social behaviour, Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Police have worked together to obtain closure orders for four residential properties on Richmond Drive in Higher Folds, Leigh, under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
The police said the order is only the second known case in the UK where a closure order has been obtained for an entire block.
The orders are in place for a period of three months, until 26th August 2021 and prohibit access to the properties to anyone other than the occupants, Wigan Council, emergency services, support services or anyone undertaking legitimate business activity.
The force said: "We are committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour on the estate by working together with residents and more updates will follow in the coming weeks."
